Amended Punjab Civil Servants law promulgated

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Clause (01) of Article 128 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has promulgated the Punjab Civil Servants Amendment Ordinance 2023 whereby section 2 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act VIII of 1974 has been amended.

According to the Ordinance, under the contribution pension scheme, both the government, as employer, and the civil servant, as employee, shall contribute to the pension account. Such contributions shall be invested in a pension fund until the retirement of the government employee and the accumulated balance in the pension account, at the time of retirement, would be re invested further to generate monthly pension. The defined contribution pension scheme will be applicable to the government servants recruited on or after the date of promulgation of the ordinance.

Moreover, the governor approved the summaries of nominations of syndicate members of various universities of Punjab as chancellor.

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules

According to the details, the governor nominated Prof. Dr. Afzal Khalid, Rector Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Ifra Sohail, Principal Government Training College for Teachers of the Deaf, as members of the Syndicate of University of Education Lahore for a period of three years.

The governor nominated Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan, Professor, Dr. Khalid Mansoor, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Islamia University Bahawalpur, Professor Dr. Shazia Anjum Institute of Chemistry, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Islamia University Bahawalpur, Professor Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad, in the category of Persons of Eminence Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq, former President Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur, Qaiser Javed, former Director Soil Salinity Research Institute, Pindi Bhattian, Professor Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Ali, former Vice Chancellor, Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur as the syndicate members of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur for a period of three years.

The governor nominated Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi as a member of the Syndicate for a period of three years in the category of a scholar of Islamic jurisprudence of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

