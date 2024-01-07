CM opens e-registry model centre

LAHORE: Inaugurating the e-registry model center here on Saturday, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said now everything is computerized except finalization of the signature of the sub-registrar for completion of the process.

Talking to newsmen after the inauguration, the CM stated that till yet 2,21000 e-registries have been made. The manual registry system has ended and the e-registry system started.

This system provides for e-registration of lands and properties in the province, eliminating the manual system, he said, adding: A Bank of Punjab branch has also been set up at the e-registry model centre to facilitate the process.

Responding to a question, the CM said unfair criticism makes no impact on his working. I would not be able to focus on my work if I start to heed to criticism. It’s very easy for me to go office in comfort, sip a cup of tea and then go home, he added.

Moreover, the CM paid a detailed visit to the Safari Zoo and reviewed ongoing construction activities. He inspected construction projects of the Information Centre along with inspecting the cages of lions and other animals.

While announcing to launch Night Safari at the Safari Zoo Park, he disclosed that special huts will be built at the Safari Zoo Park where people can stay as well. He revealed that 200 new animals will be a source of entertainment and interest for the children while international standard cages will be built for the animals. The Safari Park will be upgraded according to the international standard along with Lahore Zoo.

Talking with the media after visiting the Safari Zoo, the CM revealed that there is good news for the people across Punjab including Lahore as we are going to launch Night Safari at the Safari Zoo where a unique entertainment will be provided to the people in the Night Safari.

A rest house will be established in the Night Safari in which families can stay as well. The Companies can also hold ceremonies in the Safari Zoo Rest House. The Safari Zoo and other Lahore projects will be completed by 31st January. We are also introducing three elephants and nine giraffes as there is a dearth of space at the Lahore Zoo, he added.

To a query, he said different crackdowns being launched including encroachments are ongoing but people repeat their practices after a lapse of few days. People get caught in the crackdown and when they get freed repeat their same malpractices, he added.

To another query, he said an effort will be made for making an artificial rain in case of arriving adequate clouds. So far, there are not enough clouds. Fog has engulfed the whole of Punjab. There used to be no fog in Rawalpindi but it persists over their as well. Faisalabad, Sialkot and Lahore airports get closed due to fog. We pray for rain fall soon, he added.

