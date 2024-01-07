BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
273 firms participating in ‘Heimtextil 2024’

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: A total of 273 Pakistani companies participating in Heimtextil 2024 schedule to take place from 09–12 January, 2024, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to take 58 companies at Heimtextil 2024.

Pakistan is the 4th largest exhibiting country at Heimtextil Frankfurt and a longstanding participant in this show. More than 272 companies from Pakistan are participating in Heimtextil 2024, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is set to have the largest pavilion in this show.

Over 2,794 exhibitors are participating all around the world and the top 10 countries are China (900), India (447), Turkey (277), Pakistan (272), Italy (129), Germany (122), Spain (93), Portugal (65), Great Britain (42) and Netherlands and Belgium (42).

Pakistan is gearing up to showcase its products in Hall Level 10, spotlighting a varied selection that encompasses bed linen, kitchen linen, and towels. Renowned companies like Sadaqat Limited, Lucky Textile Mills, Alkaram Textile Mills, and Orients Textile Mills have been announced as confirmed participants.

