Industrial sector backbone of economy: Hesco

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

HYDERABAD: Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) Bashir Ahmed has called for promoting honesty among consumers who were stakeholders in the system and added that industrial sector is backbone of our economy.

He was addressing members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) at a reception in his honor here Saturday. He agreed with problems faced by businessmen and industrialists and said that sub-divisional officers (SDOs) were give online briefing to Hesco management so that consumers’ problems could be resolved timely.

He said business community must be thankful to HCCI president who got permission issued for express feeder for Hyderabad’s small industries. He promised that load-shedding free power supply would be ensured to small industries within three days after shifting of industries to express feeder. He said that Hesco is allocating 200 transformers for HCCI which would be installed in trade centres and industrial estate on recommendation of HCCI president in a phase manner.

About bifurcation of feeders, he said that he had asked line staff to see this bifurcation of feeders and ensure it before summer season. He said obsolete lines should be replaced and transformers should be replaced. He said consumers would certainly get relief on just complaints against detection. He said that dispute resolution committee having representatives of Hesco and HCCI was being formed to address complaints of inflated bills. He said that this committee would decide cases on consumers’ complaint. He said Hesco was committed to end ‘kunda’ culture.

Earlier, HCCI President welcomed Hesco chief and said that Pakistan was facing energy crisis and industrial sector was in deep trouble. He said that business community contributes 34pc of Hesco’s revenue yet problems of industrial and commercial consumers were being not being resolved. He added business community pays taxes and it doesn’t believe in conflicts with departments. HCCI Chief emphasized the need that complaints of traders must be resolved on a daily basis. He extended HCCI’s cooperation to Hesco chief on payment of power bills but unannounced shutdown had made industrial production and business really difficult.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

