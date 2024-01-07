BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-07

Copper prices rebound as dollar falls

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LONDON: Copper prices rebounded after touching a three-week low on Friday as the US dollar dropped from its three-week peak after weak US services sector data and made dollar-priced metals more attractive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was flat to $8,464.5 a metric ton by 1645 GMT after hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 at $8,416. The metal is down 1% so far this week.

Data showed earlier on Friday that US employers hired more workers than expected in December, suggesting that the Federal Reserve would probably be in no rush to cut interest rates over the next few months. However, after the release of the services sector data traders raised bets on easing at the Fed March meeting to around 76%, from about 68% to 70% over the last week.

“If US rates stay higher for longer, this would lead to a stronger dollar and weaker investor sentiment, which in turn would translate to weaker metals prices,” said Ewa Manthey at ING. Signs of tightening supply and thin stocks in top consumer China are also supporting copper.

Russian miner Udokan Copper is assessing damage after a fire at its plant, which was expected to start copper cathode production in 2024. A delay would add to the growing list of supply disruptions in the industry.

With declining growth from mine output, the global refined copper market faces a growing deficit over 2025 to 2027, CITIC Securities said. On the technical front, copper is facing resistance at the 21-day moving average of $8,487.

LME nickel rose 1.7% to $16,330 a ton after hitting its lowest since Nov. 27 at $15,895. The metal lost 45% in 2023 amid rising output in Indonesia.

“A persistent surplus in the nickel market suggests that prices are likely to remain largely under pressure through 2024,” ING’s Manthey said.

In other metals, aluminium lost 0.2% to $2,275.5 a ton, zinc rose 0.7% to $2,556.5, tin was down 0.7% at $24,665 and lead jumped by 1.8% to $2,079.

Copper aluminium Copper prices US dollar ZINC LME

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices rebound as dollar falls

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

Polls delay: JI Senator challenges resolution

Amended Punjab Civil Servants law promulgated

Read more stories