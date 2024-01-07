KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.816 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,920.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.181 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.335 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 3.203 billion), Crude (PKR 2.786 billion), Platinum (PKR 740.374 million), Silver (PKR 643.289 million), DJ (PKR 351.505 million), Natural Gas (PKR 311.128 million), SP500 (PKR 114.965 million), Japan Equity 225 / USD (PKR 55.624 million), Brent (PKR 32.497 million), Copper (PKR 31.418 million)and Palladium (PKR 30.045 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 3.405 million) were traded.

