KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (December 04, 2024)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 05-01-2024 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 18,600 235 18,835 18,535 +300/- Equivalent 40 KGS 19,934 252 20,186 19,864 +322/- ===========================================================================

