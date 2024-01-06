BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
SPI inflation rises 42.86pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published January 6, 2024 Updated January 6, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation increased by 42.86 percent year-on-year basis due to an increase in the prices of gas charges (1108.59 percent), wheat flour bag (65.36 percent) and sugar (57.76 percent), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week ended on 4th January 2024 increased by 0.81 percent due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (16.04 percent), chicken (13.98 percent), eggs (3.20 percent), onions (3.04 percent), bananas (2.13 percent), pulse gram (2.12 percent), sugar (2.04 percent), moong (1.68 percent), LPG (1.19 percent), firewood (0.51 percent), and georgette (0.23 percent).

Weekly SPI inflation jumps 43.25pc YoY

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 42.86 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (1108.59 percent), tomatoes (94.05 percent), cigarettes (93.22 percent), chilies powder (81.74 percent), garlic (67.88 percent), wheat flour bag (65.36 percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 percent), sugar (57.76 percent), rice irri-6/9 (54.52 percent), gents sandal (53.37 percent), rice basmati broken (51.45 percent), and gur (48.07 percent) while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (12.25 percent), mustard oil (5.40 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.11 percent) and bananas (1.01 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items increased, nine (17.65 percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained stable. The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 313.66 points against 311.14 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs 17,732 and Rs 17,732-Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889–Rs 29,517,Rs 29,518-Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.81 percent, 0.84 percent, 0.79 percent, 0.83 percent, and 0.80 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period review include tomatoes (16.04 percent), chicken (13.98 percent), eggs (3.20 percent), onions (3.04 percent), bananas (2.13 percent), pulse gram (2.12 percent), sugar (2.04 percent), moong (1.68 percent), LPG (1.19 percent), mutton (0.86 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.86 percent),firewood whole 40kg (0.51 percent), rice basmati broken (0.50 percent), gur (0.41 percent), beef with bone (0.34 percent), tea prepared (0.26 percent), georgette (0.23 percent), masoor (0.16 percent), and mustard oil (0.06 percent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review included potatoes (8.68 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (1.29 percent), garlic (0.68 percent), cooking oil Daldaor other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.54 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.54 percent), Sufi washing soap 250gm cake each (0.47 percent), maash (0.36 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.23 percent), and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.08 percent).

