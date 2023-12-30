BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-30

Weekly SPI inflation jumps 43.25pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended 28th December 2023, increased by 43.25 per cent on a year-on-year basis mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (1108.59 per cent), wheat flour bag (73.81 per cent), garlic (70.67 per cent), tomatoes (65.26 per cent), and sugar (54.25 per cent), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week ended on 28th December 2023 increased by 0.37 per cent due to an increase in the prices of onions (15.21 per cent), chicken (4.76 per cent), moong (2.90 per cent), pulse gram (2.89 per cent), sugar (1.35 per cent), bananas (1.05 per cent), masoor (0.78 per cent), and maash (0.54 per cent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 43.25 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (1108.59 per cent), cigarettes (93.22 per cent), chilies powder (81.74 per cent), wheat flour bag (73.81 per cent), garlic (70.67 per cent), tomatoes (65.26 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (58.49 per cent), rice basmati broken (58.47 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent) and sugar (54.25 per cent) while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (12.57 per cent), mustard oil (5.16 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.14 per cent) and bananas (0.20 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41 per cent) items increased, nine (17.65 per cent) items decreased and 27 (52.94 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 311.14 points against 310 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889–Rs29,517,Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.40 per cent, 0.41 per cent, 0.38 per cent, 0.39 per cent and 0.35 per cent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period review include onions (15.21 per cent|), chicken (4.76 per cent), moong (2.90 per cent), pulse gram (2.89 per cent), sugar (1.35 per cent), bananas (1.05 per cent), masoor (0.78 per cent), maash (0.54 per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.31 per cent), mutton (0.24 per cent), beef with bone (0.24 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.24 per cent), LPG (0.21 per cent), tea prepared (0.07 per cent), and cooked beef (0.03 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices SPI inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Weekly SPI inflation jumps 43.25pc YoY

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories