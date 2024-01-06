BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The data of active income/ sales taxpayers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) IT Wing and Inland Revenue (Operations) Revenue Budget Wing do not match for the fiscal year (2022-23).

The FBR’s annual performance report (2022-23) revealed differences in the figures of the data maintained by the IT Wing and that compiled by the Inland Revenue (Operations) Revenue Budget Wing pertaining to the Active Taxpayers List of income tax and sales tax as on June 30, 2023.

The FBR’s annual performance report (2022-23) has referred to data maintained by the Inland Revenue (Operations) Revenue Budget Wing, as well as, the FBR’s IT Wing.

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

The consolidated data of the income tax and sales taxpayers with the ATL status has been specified by the FBR’s IT Wing at “improvement in paying taxes indicator-ATL status.”

The tax office-wise data of the income tax and sales tax ATL has been disclosed in the same performance report (number of active taxpayers) showing different figures for the same period.

The FBR’s annual performance report (2022-23) revealed the number of income taxpayers stood at 3,938,502 as reported by the FBR’s Inland Revenue (Operations) “Revenue Budget Wing” as on June 30, 2023.

On the other hand, the IT Wing reflects Income Tax Active Taxpayers List (ATL) at 3,999,457, as on June 30, 2023. Thus, there is a difference of 60,955 income tax active taxpayers as reported by the two departments of the FBR.

Similarly, the number of Sales Tax Active Taxpayers stood at 197,309 as on June 30, 2023, based on the data provided by the IT Wing.

Whereas, the number of sales tax active filers totalled 223,873 as per data of the Inland Revenue (Operations) Revenue Budget Wing for the same period. There is a difference of 26,564 sales taxpayers in the data of the IT Wing when compared with the information of the Inland Revenue (Operations) Revenue Budget Wing.

