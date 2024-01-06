BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Pakistan will always support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, Alvi

Press Release Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan remained determined to playing its role in supporting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris through a free and impartial plebiscite as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions, said a press release.

The President, in his message in connection with the Right to Self-Determination Day being observed on January 5 said, “Our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realisation of this inalienable right.”

“Every year, on the 5th of January, we renew our support for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” he added.

“The right to self-determination is a cardinal principle of international law, upheld in numerous core United Nations treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.”

President Alvi said, “For decades, it has been reaffirmed by the UN General Assembly in its annual resolution on self-determination. However, the last 76 years of India’s occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are a sad story of repression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“India is trying to consolidate its occupation of IIOJK. The Indian Supreme Court’s judgment of 11th December 2023 on the status of this disputed territory is the latest step in this direction. India is striving to subjugate the Kashmiris through such oppressive tactics further. It continues to deny their inalienable right to self-determination and live with freedom and dignity,” he observed.

