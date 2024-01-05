BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stronger dollar pushes copper prices to three-week low

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 05:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices in London fell to the lowest level in three weeks on Friday as reduced bets for an early Federal Reserve interest rate cut lifted the dollar, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.4% to $8,432.5 per metric ton by 1109 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 of $8,416.

Data on Thursday showed that U.S. weekly jobless claims fell more than expected last week, setting the dollar on track for its steepest weekly rise since May.

“Metals are under pressure on increasing signs that the Fed won’t start cutting rates as soon as expected after US jobs data released this week,” said Ewa Manthey at ING.

“If US rates stay higher for longer, this would lead to a stronger US dollar and weaker investor sentiment, which in turn would translate to weaker metals prices.”

Copper slips as firm dollar outweighs thin inventories

Sings of tightening supply and thin stocks in top consumer China are, however, supporting copper.

Russian miner Udokan Copper is assessing damage after a fire at its plant, which was expected to start copper cathode production in 2024. A delay would add to the growing list of supply disruptions in the industry.

With declining growth from mine output, the global refined copper market faces a growing deficit in 2025 to 2027, CITIC Securities said.

On the technical front, copper is hemmed in by the 21-day moving average at $8,485 and the 200-day moving average at $8,402.

LME nickel fell 0.4% to $16,000 a ton, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 27 of $15,895. The metal is down 3.7% since the start of 2024 after a 45% fall in 2023 amid rising output in Indonesia and recent growth of stocks in LME-registered warehouses.

“A persistent surplus in the nickel market suggests that prices are likely to remain largely under pressure through 2024,” Manthey said.

Aluminium lost 1.1% to $2,257, zinc slid 0.3% to $2,531.5, tin fell 2.4% to $24,240 and lead rose 0.4% to $2,050.5.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Stronger dollar pushes copper prices to three-week low

10 minutes of chaos: KSE-100 reacts negatively as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee drifts higher against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Read more stories