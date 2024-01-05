BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
India’s Nifty begins 2024 with weekly losses as IT drags

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 04:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes posted marginal gains on Friday but logged losses for the week, dragged by high-weightage information technology stocks on weak earnings outlook and fading hopes of early U.S. rate cuts in 2024.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.09% this week, while the Sensex shed 0.30%.

For the week, IT stocks fell 1.87% after fresh U.S. data and Federal Reserve policy minutes dampened expectations of early interest rate cuts in the United States.

Brokerages expect IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., to post weak quarterly earnings due to consistent weakness in client spending.

The auto index shed 1.13% this week, as a drop after mixed monthly sales data and tax demands for companies including Eicher Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra earlier in the week weighed.

“Markets are likely to see further consolidation ahead of results as the rise in the last two months of 2023 was too rapid,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research of retail equities at SMC Global Securities.

Financials, energy lead rebound in Indian shares after two-session fall

Metal stocks lost 1.33% on concerns over China’s economic recovery and a firm U.S. dollar.

A stronger U.S. dollar makes metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Realty stocks bounced 7.83%, marking their best week in two months, supported by strong quarterly updates from key constituents like Macrotech Developers, Sobha and Oberoi Realty and robust sales outlook.

On the day, the blue-chip Nifty 50 rose 0.24% to 21,710.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.25% to 72,026.15 as IT stocks recouped some of the weekly losses ahead of quarterly results.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 2.76% on Friday, taking its weekly gains to 12.68%, the highest among Nifty 50 stocks.

Kotak Institutional Equities and HSBC hiked the target price of the ports and logistics company’s shares, citing factors including strong earnings outlook.

