BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials, energy lead rebound in Indian shares after two-session fall

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes bounced back after a two-session drop on Thursday, led by financials on strong business updates and energy stocks on investment plans.

The blue-chips NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.66% to 21,658.60 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.69% to 71,847.57 points.

“Expect markets to witness consolidation in the next four to five sessions ahead of results as investors await earnings to match up to expensive valuations,” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research of investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

While investors still expect three U.S. interest rate cuts after the Federal Reserve minutes, a likely delay in the onset of rate cuts could trigger consolidation across global markets, Solanki said.

Financials led the gains in the Nifty, adding 1.22%.

Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance jumped 4.34%, while IndusInd Bank added about 3% on strong quarterly business updates.

The energy index gained 1.18%, led by a 3.56% surge in power producer NTPC.

IT, metals drag Indian shares lower

The company proposed a total of $19.20 billion worth of investments in Gujarat state for projects including energy parks.

The more domestically inclined Nifty small- and mid-caps outperformed the benchmarks, gaining 0.99% and 1.68% each on the day.

“Only if the earnings of small- and mid-caps remain strong, these expensive valuations could sustain,” said Solanki.

Realty companies extended their record rally for a fourth straight session, adding 6.76%, their best day since September 2021.

Property consultant Knight Frank Research said that sales momentum in the sector will likely remain robust in 2024, after Indian real estate developers recorded all-time high sales and launches of residential units in the second-half of 2023.

Meanwhile, shares of state-owned oil marketing companies, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corp lost between 1% and 2% after CLSA cut ratings to “sell” from “buy”, citing valuation worries after a recent rally.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Financials, energy lead rebound in Indian shares after two-session fall

Rupee records back-to-back gain, settles at 281.67 against US dollar

Volatile session at PSX sees KSE-100 end flat

CJP Isa says lifetime disqualification determined by individual's perception, not by constitution

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB convicts

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Kuwait emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as prime minister

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia estimates 2024 financing needs at $23bn

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

Read more stories