PM for foreign policy guided by country’s vision

Ali Hussain Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday underscored the need for a foreign policy that should be guided by a vision of Pakistan as a progressive, economically ascend state that prioritises the socio-economic well-being of its people.

The caretaker prime minister was addressing the ongoing envoys’ conference being held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 4-6 January 2024. Pakistan’s envoys from important capitals are participating in the conference and are deliberating on various facets of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

In his keynote address, the caretaker prime minister shared his perspective about the pressing demands on the conduct of Pakistan’s foreign policy to align it with present-day imperatives.

“Pakistan’s foreign policy should be guided by a vision of Pakistan as a progressive, economically ascendant state that prioritizes the socio-economic well-being of its people,” he emphasized, adding that Pakistan’s foreign policy should continue to aim for peace and mutually beneficial relations across the globe.

He said that Pakistan will continue to stand for international law and purposes and principles of the UN Charter, mainstreaming economic diplomacy and support the Palestinian cause. He underlined that Pakistan would always champion the Jammu and Kashmir cause and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of its people.

Kakar termed the envoys’ conference as timely and relevant against the backdrop of profound transformations taking place in the region and around the globe. He reaffirmed his trust in Pakistan’s diplomacy and diplomats in their capability to fully deliver despite pressing odds and expressed the hope that the deliberations of this year’s conference would lead to practical suggestions to navigate Pakistan’s foreign policy through present-day challenges.

The caretaker prime minister extended his best wishes to the Foreign Office and Pakistani diplomats in safeguarding Pakistan’s interests and advancing Pakistan’s global stature.

In his address to the moot, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani outlined the framework of discussions at the Envoys’ Conference and its importance as a deliberative forum on diplomatic challenges and opportunities for Pakistan in view of the global and regional developments.

He underscored the need for strengthening the anchoring role of the Foreign Office in foreign policy formulation and implementation. Jilani also underlined the importance of regular debate on Pakistan’s foreign policy and global and regional developments.

