Commissioner orders effective polio drive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah taking notice of one more environmental sample of polio virus which has been detected positive in Hyderabad directed all the concerned officials to take effective measures in upcoming three days polio campaign which will be started from 8th January.

He was presiding over a meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio at his office Shahbaz Building on Thursday.

He directed all the concerned officers of the division to work on a micro plan to make the campaign more effective and the refusal cases should be brought to zero.

Commissioner Hyderabad told all the DCs that after three environmental samples came positive in Hyderabad division within a month, the importance of this campaign has increased, so all the officers in their respective districts focus the loopholes in the polio campaign.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings with the local government officials to resolve the issue of stray dogs and make lives of the people safe.

Briefing the meeting, focal person of Divisional Task force for polio Dr Jamshed Khanzada said that after the environmental sample came positive, the health department is working on the formation of teams and focus group strategy in relation to the polio campaign for the complete eradication of polio from division.

He added that increase in people’s movement from different cities of the country transmitted polio virus and this created the situation of positive environmental sample.

He further said that in this regard, meetings have been held with all the Deputy Commissioners before the campaign and it is hoped that the results of the next campaign will be achieved 100%. All the DCs of Hyderabad Division shared their arrangements in the respective districts regarding upcoming polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon, DHO Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jafar, Focal Person Divisional Task Force Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, WHO officials participated while Deputy Commissioners of other districts of the division joined the meeting via video link.

