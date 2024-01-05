BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
No ban on coverage of IK, Pemra tells LHC

Published 05 Jan, 2024

LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday told the Lahore High Court that there was no ban on the coverage of PTI former chairman Imran Khan.

The Pemra’s counsel told this during the hearing of a petition of Imran Khan questioning alleged violation of a stay order against ban on the media coverage of his speeches. The Pemra’s lawyer also undertook that the authority would comply with the directions of the court. The court after assurance of the Pemra’ lawyer, disposed of the petition and observed that appropriate directions would be issued to the Pemra in detailed verdict to ensure a level-playing field to all political parties regarding broadcasting of their content and speeches.

The court said directions would also be issued to news channels not to create any hindrance for any particular party regarding transmission of their content and politico-economic agenda.

A law officer said that similar standards must be followed by the LHC which have been set by the Supreme Court in the Faizabad sit-in case regarding ban on the speeches of Khadim Husain Rizvi.

He said the petitioner Imran Khan was involved in making hateful speeches against the armed forces of the country. He argued that the court must strike a balance between maintenance of public order and freedom of speech as fundamental rights were not absolute but subject to the law.

The court at this observed that times have changed and in this era of social media where everyone has technology gadgets, such a ban on freedom of speech is a futile exercise. The court said the elections are around the corner, therefore, all political parties must be given freedom to communicate and advance their agenda to the masses.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the government violated a court’s order and banned coverage of the petitioner in the media. He said the government also jailed the petitioner besides silencing his voice. He argued that the law mandated equal media coverage of all political leaders. He, therefore, asked the court to take action against the Pemra authorities for defying the stay order.

