Light rain likely today

KARACHI: Districts in upper Sindh are likely to experience isolated light rain as foggy, dry and cold weather may grip other parts including Karachi Division on Friday, the Met Office forecast on Thursday.

A westerly wave, which is prevailing over Balochistan, is also likely to produce light rain in Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Sukkur Districts on Friday (today), it added.

Cold weather with foggy conditions likely to persist over the most parts of the province. Weather in Karachi may also remain dry with cool nights.

Minimum temperature in the city is likely to range between 13 Celsius and 15 Celsius while mercury levels may scale up to maximum 25 Celsius to 27 Celsius in the next 24 hours.

The Met also cautioned the public with a dense fog continuing over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week.

