Agri sector: Punjab takes steps to protect women employees’ rights

LAHORE: Agriculture Department, Punjab is taking all possible measures to ensure the protection of the rights of women employees.

In this regard, the code of conduct issued by Punjab government for women empowerment should be followed in letter & spirit.

These views were expressed by the Additional Secretary, Agriculture. (Admin) Umer Sher Chattha while presided over a meeting held at Agriculture House, Lahore regarding Women Empowerment.

He further said that all the wings of Agriculture Department have been instructed to follow these codes of conduct related to the rights of women employees. These codes of conduct bind all employees and provide guidance so that women employees can perform their services in the organization without any fear and harassment.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary, Agriculture (Admin) Umer Sher directed to notify committees in all the wings of Agriculture Department in which 33 percent of representation should be given to women employees. In addition, all the sub-departments should allocate separate prayer areas and washrooms for women and take immediate action in this regard.

The additional secretary made it clear that on receiving any complaint of any untoward incident, immediate action will be taken according to this code of conduct.

He said a day care centre for women employees had been established in the department which was being activated immediately and arrangements were being made for better care of the children with all the facilities for their children.

