Governor praises role of business community

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, while acknowledging the role of business community in the country’s socioeconomic development, said that strengthening of the business community help create more job opportunities.

While talking to the delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore led by Waqar Ahmad Mian, here at Governor House, the governor said that the business community is playing a key role in the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that he has been frequently meeting the delegations belonging to the business community. He said businessmen not only feed their families but also become a source of employment for many families.

He also said that it is commendable that the businessmen are active in philanthropic work and are lending helping hands to the people who need support in the society. He said that the business community came forward and helped people during earthquake, COVID epidemic and floods.

The delegation of the traders’ body informed the governor about various problems including law and order, parking, electric wires, street lights etc.

The governor assured to convey the problems faced by the business community to the relevant departments. The delegation was comprised of Imran Bashir (Patron-in-Chief), Anjuman Tajran Lahore (Quaid-e-Azam Group), Malik Ijaz (Chief Patron), Nasir, Ahmed Ansari, Salik Ashfaq and Malik Farooq Hafeez.

job opportunities business community Muhammad Balighur Rehman Waqar Ahmad Mian

