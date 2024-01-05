BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-05

US dollar slightly down

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

NEW YORK: The dollar slipped on Thursday after hitting two-week highs the day before as the positive impact of better-than-expected US labor market data faded and investors braced for the all-important nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

The US currency earlier advanced following data showing US private employers hired more workers than expected in December. Private payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed, the largest monthly increase since August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls rising by 115,000.

At the same time, initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 202,000 for the week ended Dec. 30, also bolstering the dollar. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 216,000 claims for the latest week.

The dollar initially rose after the data, but gains have since eased.

“Yes, we saw a beat with the number of jobs created in the ADP report, but I would still point to the JOLTS yesterday, which showed quit rates coming down and hiring rates coming down,” said Thierry Albert Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

“So there is still ... weakening being priced in the labor market. I suspect that tomorrow with nonfarm payrolls, it will be manifested in lower wage inflation,” he added.

Following Thursday’s data, US interest rate futures reduced expectations on the number of rate cuts for 2024 to four rate decreases of 25 basis points each, from about six late on Wednesday, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app.

“It’s important to keep in mind that the Fed has to go through a few steps before it can cut rates,” said Wizman.

“First, it has to go to a neutral bias, then an easing bias, before it can cut rates. That can take a few meeting cycles.” Wednesday’s release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 12-13 policy meeting was viewed as modestly hawkish by market participants. Fed officials “stressed ... that it would be appropriate for policy to remain at a restrictive stance for some time until inflation was clearly moving down sustainably toward the (Federal Open Market) Committee’s objective.” “Certainly, the Fed minutes yesterday were not suggesting a rate cut in March,” Wizman said.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 2.9% to $44,114 . Investors are anticipating the approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission of the first spot bitcoin exchange traded fund over the next week or so.

In late morning trading, the dollar index was slightly lower at 102.33, after hitting two-week highs on Wednesday.

Against the yen, the greenback rose to two-week peaks, climbing for three straight days. The dollar was last up 1% at 144.7 yen, on track for its largest one-day gain since late October.

Macquarie’s Wizman does not believe dollar gains since the beginning of the year could be sustained despite a pushback in rate cut expectations.

bitcoin US dollar dollar index US interest rate US labor market

Comments

1000 characters

US dollar slightly down

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories