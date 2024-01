NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened against the dollar on Thursday, undermined by increased importer demand from most sectors of the economy, traders said.

At 0724 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 157.00/158.00 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing rate of 156.50/157.50.

Kenyan shilling eases in slow trade

In early Thursday trade, the shilling touched a record low of 157.25/158.25 before recouping some losses.