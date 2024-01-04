BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Smuggling, non-duty paid vehicles: LEAs, Intelligence personnel entitled to FBR cash rewards

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The officers of the law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies would now be entitled to cash rewards by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for carrying out anti-smuggling activities and seizure of non-duty paid vehicles.

The FBR has issued a notification on Wednesday to amend Reward Rules, 2012.

Under the revised rules, the eligibility criteria for rewards for the officers of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies have been revised.

FBR says has implemented 94.07pc FTO recommendations in 2023

The officers and officials of other law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies would be entitled to rewards, who assist Customs department or are actually instrumental in seizure of smuggled goods and vehicles as confirmed by the respective Collectorate of Customs, for their meritorious conduct in such cases.

The rewards would be given only after realization of part or whole of the duty and taxes involved in such cases, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

