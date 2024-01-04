KP has no funds to pay salaries to employees: QWP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said nobody cared to raise voice for the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing financial crunch. He said the cash-strapped province did not have funds to pay salaries to government employees.

The party leader said the provision of the treatment under the Sehat card was also suspended because unavailability of funds. He added all uplift projects in KP were placed on the backburner.

Aftab Sherpao was addressing a gathering in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda. On this occasion PTI Nazim Muhammad Nisar Khan announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

Aftab Sherpao said the political forces would have to join hands and work hard to steer the country out of the prevailing circumstances.

The QWP leader said that the country faced three major challenges in the year 2023 which included political instability, economic crisis and rising acts of terrorism. He said whichever political party came to power after the 2024 general election would have to work hard to address these challenges.

