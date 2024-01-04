PPP leaders explain party’s 10-point manifesto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) presented a ten-point manifesto to the people for the coming general elections which would be held on February 8, 2024.

“The PPP has started the election’s campaign. We want free, fair and transparent elections in the country on February 8.

We believe in the Election Commission of Pakistan, while the next government belongs to the PPP. Providing job opportunities and a roof is the first priority of the PPP,” Senators Shahadat Awan and Palwasha Khan of PPP expressed these views in a joint news conference here on Wednesday.

They said that the PPP chairman has announced ten points which are; (1) Salaries will be doubled; (2) Green Energy Park will be established in every district and up to 300 units of free electricity for the poorest people; (3) Education for All will ensure easy access to education for every child; (4) Free health system will be established across the country; (5) Three million houses will be built for the poorest people; (6) Benazir Income Support Programme will be expanded; (7) Benazir Kisan/Hari Card will be issued;(8) Benazir Mazdoor (workers) card will be issued all over the country; (9) ‘Youth Card’ will be launched for the financial support of the youth, and (10) A hunger eradication programme will be launched to combat poverty and inflation.

Senators Shahadat Awan and Palwasha Khan of PPP said that the People’s Party has presented its ten-point manifesto to the people and has also started the election campaign.

They said that the PPP started Benazir Income Support Programme, prosperity came in its tenure, Swat operation victims were rehabilitated, Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project, Gwadar Port, CPEC, and NFC award were initiatives of the PPP.

They said that PPP does not prioritise national interest over personal vendetta and has never done politics of hatred, adding, we believe in politics of tolerance.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that the PPP has started its election campaign while those who are claiming to form the next government are afraid to face the people. “They have not come out of drawing room politics and they are looking for crutches,” she said.

She said that only free, fair, and transparent elections are the solution to all the problems.

Senator Awan said, “Those who want to run away from the elections want to develop more ties with the ruling forces. Those who want to run away from elections have no popularity.”

