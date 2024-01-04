BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-04

PPP leaders explain party’s 10-point manifesto

Naveed Butt Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) presented a ten-point manifesto to the people for the coming general elections which would be held on February 8, 2024.

“The PPP has started the election’s campaign. We want free, fair and transparent elections in the country on February 8.

We believe in the Election Commission of Pakistan, while the next government belongs to the PPP. Providing job opportunities and a roof is the first priority of the PPP,” Senators Shahadat Awan and Palwasha Khan of PPP expressed these views in a joint news conference here on Wednesday.

They said that the PPP chairman has announced ten points which are; (1) Salaries will be doubled; (2) Green Energy Park will be established in every district and up to 300 units of free electricity for the poorest people; (3) Education for All will ensure easy access to education for every child; (4) Free health system will be established across the country; (5) Three million houses will be built for the poorest people; (6) Benazir Income Support Programme will be expanded; (7) Benazir Kisan/Hari Card will be issued;(8) Benazir Mazdoor (workers) card will be issued all over the country; (9) ‘Youth Card’ will be launched for the financial support of the youth, and (10) A hunger eradication programme will be launched to combat poverty and inflation.

Senators Shahadat Awan and Palwasha Khan of PPP said that the People’s Party has presented its ten-point manifesto to the people and has also started the election campaign.

They said that the PPP started Benazir Income Support Programme, prosperity came in its tenure, Swat operation victims were rehabilitated, Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project, Gwadar Port, CPEC, and NFC award were initiatives of the PPP.

They said that PPP does not prioritise national interest over personal vendetta and has never done politics of hatred, adding, we believe in politics of tolerance.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that the PPP has started its election campaign while those who are claiming to form the next government are afraid to face the people. “They have not come out of drawing room politics and they are looking for crutches,” she said.

She said that only free, fair, and transparent elections are the solution to all the problems.

Senator Awan said, “Those who want to run away from the elections want to develop more ties with the ruling forces. Those who want to run away from elections have no popularity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP ECP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 10 point manifesto

Comments

1000 characters

PPP leaders explain party’s 10-point manifesto

SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Prospects of KE shares transfer to new buyers ‘unclear’

Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Motorway projects: ADB rates ‘$590m additional financing’ as successful

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Seeking report on PTI’s allegations: SC issues notices to CS, IGP and AG Punjab

Smuggling, non-duty paid vehicles: LEAs, Intelligence personnel entitled to FBR cash rewards

Foreign govts, private entities: Guidelines on pacts, MoUs notified

Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Read more stories