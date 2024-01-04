Pakistan Cables lifts 11th FPCCI Awards 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cables Loyalty Club mobile app won the 11th FPCCI Award in the category of Digital Transformation and Technology ceremony held in Islamabad. The award was presented by the Governor of KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali to Mohammad Ahad, Assistant Manager Marketing & Brands, Pakistan Cables Ltd.

The Pakistan Cables Loyalty Club App is the first of its kind mobile app which allows the Loyalty Club members a convenient way to submit and redeem points. Pakistan Cables always thrive to upgrade its services for its stakeholder making the process easier and accessible by introducing technological solutions.

