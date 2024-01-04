BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-04

European shares slide to three-week low

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

PARIS: Europe’s benchmark stock index dropped to a three-week low on Wednesday, testing last year’s market rally, with investors keeping an eye out for major factors during the day for cues on global monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.8% by 1310 GMT, losing as much as 1% intraday, after kicking off the New Year on a lacklustre note on Tuesday.

Flagship indexes in Germany, Italy, and France slid over 1% to near one-month lows each.

The financial services index declined 2.2%, on track for its biggest one-day slide since July, with Swiss lender UBS Group AG losing 3.1%.

Among other major sectors, basic resources and construction and materials declined over 2%, hitting near three-week lows each.

Luxury giants LVMH, Kering, Hermes and Richemont lost between 2% and 3.3%. The broader sector shed 2.3%, hitting its lowest level since late November.

The focus is on a key US jobs report and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting, due later in the day.

Growing expectations that the European Central Bank will deliver interest rate cuts in 2024 had propelled a 12.7% jump in the benchmark STOXX 600 in 2023.

“If something happens that’s not in that script, then there may be some risk of disappointment...,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Markets are just pausing for breath now, waiting for some degree of confirmation, plus there’s no greater amount of news flow to go on at the moment.” Any shocks in the timing of rate cuts and further worsening of the European economy are some of the key triggers that could test the sustainability of last year’s gains.

Multiple analysts expect the European Central Bank to cut rates the soonest in light of economic weakness, followed by the Bank of England, and then the Fed.

Among individual stocks, Ryanair lost 4.6% after multiple online travel agents stopped selling its flights in early December, and on a traffic numbers update.

Computer chip equipment maker ASML fell 2.7%, down for the second day, following the Dutch government’s partial revoking of an export licence for some China shipments.

Maersk rose 4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the shipping company’s stock rating to “neutral” from “sell”, citing a boost from rising freight rates amid disruptions at the Red Sea.

Food and beverages rose 0.6%, led by a 2.8% advance in Swiss packaged-food giant Nestle.

Healthcare also enjoyed gains, with Swiss drugmakers Novartis and Roche jumping 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slide to three-week low

SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Prospects of KE shares transfer to new buyers ‘unclear’

Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Motorway projects: ADB rates ‘$590m additional financing’ as successful

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Seeking report on PTI’s allegations: SC issues notices to CS, IGP and AG Punjab

Smuggling, non-duty paid vehicles: LEAs, Intelligence personnel entitled to FBR cash rewards

Foreign govts, private entities: Guidelines on pacts, MoUs notified

Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Read more stories