11.5m new driving licences issued in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: In a bid to ease the driving license issuance to the public and as a result of prompt steps taken by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, about 11.5 million new driving licenses have been issued to the applicants in a short span of time.

The CM visited ‘Police Khidmat Markaz’ at liberty and inspected online tests conduction. He directed to change broken tiles without delay and appreciated the facilities provided at the markaz. He advised the failed applicants to retry their luck with full preparation and put up questions to learn about the experience of the visiting citizens.

The applicants appreciated the system as well as the conduct of the staff posted at the markaz. Different people appreciated that no undue delays are occurred as staff is very supportive and guides them as well. IG police and CCPO Lahore were also present.

Moreover, talking to 34 under-training ASPs of the 50th common training program at the Pakistan Police Academy, here Wednesday, the CM emphasized the need to abandon the archaic policing system and embrace the new era of policing to serve the public better. He highlighted that good conduct towards citizens and effective policing are the hallmarks of a successful police officer, making their tasks easier. He stressed the importance of maintaining a positive reputation and building a successful career through improved public handling and effective policing.

The CM urged police and administrative officers to pay attention to resolving the issues faced by citizens. He encouraged young police officers to engage in positive interactions with the public, demonstrating good behavior and dedication to problem-solving. He emphasized that both public handling and policing skills are equally essential, with a 50% focus on each.

Furthermore, he advised police officers to exhibit good behavior towards citizens, seniors, and visitors, and to handle situations that cannot be resolved according to the law with patience and empathy. He praised the efforts of DPO DG Khan, who won the hearts of the public through open kutchery sessions, showcasing the positive impact a police officer can have on the community.

Discussing his efforts for departmental reforms, the CM added that over 20,000 policemen have been promoted in the past 11 months. He also highlighted the promotions of more than 40,000 officers and employees in various departments. He announced plans to upgrade 737 police stations, with 36 already completed.

driving licences

