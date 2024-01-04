Police asked to expedite road certificates, power theft pending cases

LAHORE: The Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has urged Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSPs) to expedite the resolution of pending road certificates, electricity theft, and ongoing cases.

He emphasized the importance of timely submissions by concerned prosecutors and instructed updating police officers' data in the software.

He was chairing an important meeting of senior officers from the Investigation Wing at the Capital City Police Office here on Wednesday. The session focused on reviewing the progress of pending road certificates, electricity theft, and ongoing investigations.

Addressing the meeting, CCPO Kamyana underscored the pivotal role of the Investigation Wing in achieving justice. He directed Divisional SPs to hold regular meetings with DSPs and In-charge of Investigation, emphasizing the need for officers to conduct investigations based on merit, justice, and legal requirements. Kamyana stressed that delivering justice to the victim relies on a thorough and quality investigation.

He urged officers to serve the public with dedication and passion, emphasizing that providing relief to the people is a crucial duty of Lahore Police.

DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, and Divisional SPs (Investigation) were present on the occasion.

