Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 03, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.94
Open Offer Rs 282.42
========================
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 4
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 4
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
486.90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 4
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 4
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 4
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 4
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
83.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 4
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
460.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 4
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 4
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 4
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
99.42
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
127,794,515
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jan 4
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
50,431,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 4
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
35,835,842
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Jan 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
29,654,166
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 4
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
24,928,592
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jan 4
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
24,901,500
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 4
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
21,519,217
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 4
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
20,377,136
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Jan 4
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
18,772,787
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jan 4
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
17,714,428
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 2
|
282
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 2
|
281.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 2
|
142.03
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 2
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 2
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Jan 2
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 2
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 2
|
4742.83
|
India Sensex / Jan 2
|
71892.48
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 2
|
33464.17
|
Nasdaq / Jan 2
|
14765.94
|
Hang Seng / Jan 2
|
16590.09
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 2
|
7721.52
|
Dow Jones / Jan 2
|
37715.04
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 2
|
16769.36
|
France CAC40 / Jan 2
|
7530.86
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 2
|
70.43
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 2
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 2
|
188443
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 2
|
2063.49
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 2
|
79.94
