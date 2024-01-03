Award of party tickets: PML-N failed to resolve differences

LAHORE: The consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which met with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif in the chair, failed to resolve differences in the award of party tickets.

The meeting, held at Jati Umrah, was attended among others by Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah. The sources claimed that the meeting failed to develop consensus on the award of party ticket in NA-121 (Lahore) where the former NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Sheikh Rohail Asgher are aspirants. The PML-N consultative meeting also discussed matters concerning seat adjustment with Istehkam-e-Pakistan party.

The meeting also authorised Nawaz Sharif to decide matters regarding award of party tickets in those constituencies where there are more than one party loyalist are aspirants. It also discussed the strategy for general elections.

PML-N senior leader Mian Javed Latif while talking to media at the PML-N Secretariat alleged that “a personality of chakwal” is bent upon creating uncertain situation in the country to create justification for delaying the general elections.

Emphasising the need for holding the general elections according to schedule, he said solution of present problems lies in holding elections.

“It was the responsibility of the state institutions to put to an end to uncertain situation,” he said.

He claimed May 9 tragedy had outside links and the all the accused must be held accountable. Regarding news involving allegations levelled by former MNA Jamshaid Dasti, the PML-N leader demanded investigations into the accusations action under the law if anybody had staged a drama for some motives.

