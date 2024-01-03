BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Jan 03, 2024
Business & Finance

HCSTSI greets newly elected FPCCI leaders

Published 03 Jan, 2024

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani congratulated the newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz and newly elected Vice Presidents of all provincial and association.

He said that their success in the federation election is the result of tireless work and representing the business community across Pakistan in the best way.

Shaikhani emphasized the imperative for a unified front within the business community, uniting factions like the United Business Group (UBG) and Businessmen Panel (BMP) under one cohesive platform.

He stressed the significance of presenting a collective and robust stance to the government promptly. This collective voice aims not only to gain the government's ear but also to actively involve the business community in the decision making process regarding the nation's economy.

Shaikhani emphasized that fostering small businesses stands as the cornerstone for stabilizing the country's economy. He expressed hope that all elected officials within the FPCCI would extend every feasible support and facilitate small businesses comprehensively.

This approach aims to pave the way for the creation of fresh business prospects within the nation. Notably, the newly elected office bearers don't just possess individual skills but also stand as true representatives of the business community throughout their careers.

President Shaikhani highlighted the unique role of the HCSTSI as the sole representative chamber for Small Traders and Small Industry in Sindh Province. He pledged the chamber's unwavering commitment to collaborating with the skilled leadership of the FPCCI, focusing on the betterment of traders.

He said that the moment is opportune, and HCSTSI is poised to consistently offer its insights and proposals to enhance the small business landscape ensuring continual contribution towards its improvement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

