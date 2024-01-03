BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Non-availability of anti-rabies Vaccine: FO summons heads of NIH, DRAP on 9th

Press Release Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has taken a serious notice of the non-availability of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine in the Federal Government hospitals/ dispensaries located in the Islamabad (ICT) and summoned the heads of the NIH and DRAP on January 09, 2024 in this regard.

An official statement says he said that the non-availability of such essential vaccines for human life in major hospitals of Islamabad is a matter of deep concern.

According to the details, a resident of Islamabad, Nazim Hussain sent an e-mail to the Wafaqi Mohtasib stating that his son was bitten by a rabid dog. He approached various hospitals in Islamabad to get his son vaccinated but he was told that the vaccine was not available.

Responding to the complaint promptly, the Wafaqi Mohtasib directed his Registrar, Muhammad Saqib Khan to conduct an inquiry in this connection.

The Registrar contacted the heads of both these organizations and it was confirmed that the said essential vaccine was not available.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib ordering an immediate probe into the matter has summoned the heads of both institutions, NIH & DRAP on Janaury 09, 2024.

