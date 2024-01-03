BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-03

Ashfaq Yusuf Tola elected VP of SAFA

Press Release Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

KARACHI: Ashfaq Yusuf Tola has been elected as the Vice President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) in its annual elections, which include member countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Afghanistan.

Previously, Ashfaq Yusuf Tola served as the Minister of State on Revenue and Chairman of the Tax Reforms and Resources Mobilization Commission in the government of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan, besides Former President ICAP for the term 2022-2023. He has been a member of the ICAP’s Council since 2017.

Tola has also served as the Vice President for the term 2020-22 and headed various committees of the Institute, including the Fiscal Laws, Economic Advisory and Government Relationship, Overseas Coordination, and Examination Committees.

He is also a life member of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry; he has also served as a technical advisor to a member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Board, a Member of the Board of Directors CA Worldwide, a Member of the Board of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), Member of the Board of Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA), President of Karachi Club for four years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

South Asian Federation of Accountants SAFA Ashfaq Yusuf Tola

Comments

1000 characters

Ashfaq Yusuf Tola elected VP of SAFA

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories