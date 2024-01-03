BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-03

European shares kick off new year on dour note

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

PARIS: Europe’s benchmark stock index capped off the first trading day of the New Year lower with technology stocks amongst top decliners on Tuesday, as traders bid adieu to an upbeat 2023 that was fuelled by expectations of nearing interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% lower after hitting its highest level since Jan. 2022 intraday, with euro zone government bond yields also rising.

The technology sector index led declines, falling 1.8%, dragged by a 2.6% fall in shares of computer chip equipment maker ASML after the Dutch government partially revoked an export licence for the shipment of some of its machines to China.

Retail and real estate also lost 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Expectations of softer monetary policy drove a 12.7% jump in the STOXX 600 in 2023, almost fully rebounding from a 12.9% slump in the previous year after major central banks unleashed rapid rate hikes to curb spiralling inflation.

Italian shares were the top 2023 performers, while Germany’s benchmark DAX and France’s CAC 40 also hit record highs in the previous year.

“There are these expectations that it’s a new year, a new setup, but fundamentally nothing really has changed... Focus remains on economic data and what’s going to happen with central banks and monetary policy,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Signs of economic woes were underscored by a survey showing euro zone factories ended 2023 on the back foot, with activity contracting in December for the 18th straight month.

Among major economies, German manufacturing activity continued to contract although expectations for future business turned positive for the first time since April.

Wall Street also had a sombre start to the year as stocks fell while government bond yields rose.

On the brighter side, shares of shipping companies Maersk , Hapag-Lloyd and Frontline climbed between 6.4% and 3.3% as continued attacks on vessels in the Red Sea lifted investors’ expectations for higher freight rates.

Separately, Denmark’s Maersk said it would continue to pause all cargo shipments through the Red Sea.

The euro zone banks index rose 1.6%, hitting its highest level since May 2018 as Italy’s Monte dei Paschi advanced 6.1% after Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a newspaper interview that the Italian Treasury’s sale of its stake in the bank is proceeding successfully.

Trading activity resumed after a long weekend for the New Year’s Day holiday though Swiss markets were closed on account of the Berchtholdstag holiday.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares kick off new year on dour note

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories