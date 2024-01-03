KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 103,367 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,235 tonnes of import cargo and 43,132 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 60,235 comprised of 34,439 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,442 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 16,354 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 43,132 comprised of 41,533 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 152 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,247 tonnes of Rice & 200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 75972 containers comprising of 2985 containers import and 3375 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 471 of 20’s and 1000 of 40’s loaded while 300 of 20’s and 107 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 918 of 20’s and 839 of 40’s loaded containers while 11 of 20’s and 384 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships, namely Xin Hong Kong, Glory Bridge, MT Mardan, Stellar Rioni, CmaCgm Pegasus & Gold Trader berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships, namely Pac Seginus, Apl Charleston, Navios Jasmine, MT Lahore, Seattle Bridge, Kiran Anatolia, MT Shalamar and Olympia sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Ullswater and Sunray are left the port on Tuesday and three more ships, MSC Jemima, Leila Confidence and Al-Bidda are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 160,397 tonnes, comprising 120,463 tonnes imports cargo and 39,934 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,852 Containers (1,937 TEUs Imports and 915 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Rich Rainbow, Limra and Maersk Kensington & another ship, MSC Archimids carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on the same day, 2nd January, while two more Container ships, Marathopolis and San Francisco Bridge are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 3rd January, 2024.

