BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-03

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 103,367 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,235 tonnes of import cargo and 43,132 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 60,235 comprised of 34,439 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,442 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 16,354 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 43,132 comprised of 41,533 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 152 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,247 tonnes of Rice & 200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 75972 containers comprising of 2985 containers import and 3375 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 471 of 20’s and 1000 of 40’s loaded while 300 of 20’s and 107 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 918 of 20’s and 839 of 40’s loaded containers while 11 of 20’s and 384 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships, namely Xin Hong Kong, Glory Bridge, MT Mardan, Stellar Rioni, CmaCgm Pegasus & Gold Trader berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships, namely Pac Seginus, Apl Charleston, Navios Jasmine, MT Lahore, Seattle Bridge, Kiran Anatolia, MT Shalamar and Olympia sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Ullswater and Sunray are left the port on Tuesday and three more ships, MSC Jemima, Leila Confidence and Al-Bidda are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 160,397 tonnes, comprising 120,463 tonnes imports cargo and 39,934 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,852 Containers (1,937 TEUs Imports and 915 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Rich Rainbow, Limra and Maersk Kensington & another ship, MSC Archimids carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on the same day, 2nd January, while two more Container ships, Marathopolis and San Francisco Bridge are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 3rd January, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories