IESCO asked to supply uninterrupted power to presses

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to supply uninterrupted power to Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) and Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) presses from January 10 to February 9 as both the state entities is going to start printing of general election-related materials.

According to an official communiqué addressed to the relevant quarters “Printing Corporation of Pakistan and Pakistan Post Foundation presses, Islamabad are engaged with printing of ballot papers for use in the conduct of General Elections-2024 in respect of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, scheduled to be held on 8-2-2024.

