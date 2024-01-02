BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ADB signs $160mn loan agreement with Bangladesh to upgrade power network

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 08:39pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday it had signed a $160 million loan agreement with Bangladesh to help upgrade the power distribution network and enhance energy supply in Dhaka, the country’s capital.

Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest garments exporter behind China supplying global retailers including Walmart, H&M and Zara, was forced to cut power for 114 days in the first five months of 2023, a Reuters analysis of power grid data showed last year, as against 113 days in all of 2022.

Rural & urban areas: ADB sees stark disparities in learning levels across public, private schools

The assistance from ADB will ensure reliable, efficient and better electricity supply to Dhaka, Deputy Country Director of the ADB, Jiangbo Ning was quoted as saying in the statement.

“It will also promote the climate agenda by helping to optimize power usage, reduce wastage, modernize aged and overloaded power infrastructure,” Ning said.

Bangladesh ADB Asian Development Bank

Comments

1000 characters

ADB signs $160mn loan agreement with Bangladesh to upgrade power network

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks over 34% to $11.15bn in 6MFY24

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 281.89 against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

Volatile session at PSX ends in red, KSE-100 loses over 0.48%

SC intends to fast-track lifetime disqualification case to prevent ‘confusion’ for ROs: CJP

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Saudi Arabia officially joins BRICS bloc

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Fighting between Hamas and Israel rages on, Palestinian death toll passes 22,000

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories