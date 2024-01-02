BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Most Gulf markets rise on US rate cut bets; Qatar retreats

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 06:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates early this year, although the Qatari index retreated on profit-taking.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, with the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank rising 4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.1%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose more than 2% in the first session of the new year, boosted by potential disruption to Middle Eastern supply after the latest attack on a container ship in the Red Sea, and by Chinese demand hopes.

Most major Gulf markets gain in early trade

U.S. helicopters on Sunday repelled an attack by Iran-backed Houthi forces on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea, sinking three Houthi vessels and killing 10 of the militants, fuelling risks of the Israel-Hamas war becoming a wider conflict.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.8%, with toll operator Salik Co jumping 4.5% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank finishing 1.4% higher.

The Qatari benchmark retreated more than 1%, snapping an eleven-session winning streak, weighed down by a 2.8% decline in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 2.7%, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory, including top lender Commercial International Bank, which was up 3.1%.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.7% to 12,123
 ABU DHABI        rose 0.1% to 9,588
 DUBAI            gained 0.8% to 4,091
 QATAR            dropped 1.1.% to 10,708
 EGYPT            up 2.7% to 25,502
 BAHRAIN          declined 0.7% to 1,957
 OMAN             added 0.2% to 4,589
 KUWAIT           was up 1.5% to 7,592
==========================================
