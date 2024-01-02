BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,641 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.34%)
BR30 24,017 Increased By 60.7 (0.25%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper under pressure from climbing dollar

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices slipped on Monday due to a higher dollar, while losses were capped by improving factory activity data from top consumer China and low stocks of the metal in Shanghai.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $8,533 per metric ton at 1122 GMT. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries rose to five-month highs of $8,716 last week.

Traders said funds sold copper after the dollar started to climb in early European trade. A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could subdue demand.

Surveys of purchasing managers (PMI) in China showed manufacturing activity expanded at a quicker pace in December due to stronger gains in output and new orders, while new export orders fell at a slower pace.

“Positives are China PMIs beating expectations and inventories in Shanghai, but the dollar has started the year on a much stronger footing,” a metals trader said.

Copper dips, but heads for yearly rise on healthy Chinese demand

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) at 30,905 tons have dropped nearly 90% since late February.

In Shanghai’s bonded warehouses, copper stocks at 6,500 have fallen 96% since the middle of March.

However, doubts about demand prospects can be seen in the discount for the cash over the three-month copper contract trading near 31-year lows.

Elsewhere, zinc fell 1.2% to $2,631 a ton as the market fretted about demand from China’s crisis-hit property sector.

Expectations of weaker demand for the metal used to galvanise steel are also highlighted by the higher discount for the cash over the three-month zinc contracts at $21 a ton compared with a premium of $11 only two weeks ago.

In other metals, aluminium was down 0.1% at $2,381, lead retreated 0.6% to $2,055, tin gained 0.3% to $25,500 and nickel rose 0.9% to $16,760.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper under pressure from climbing dollar

Inter-bank market: rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 281.89 against US dollar

Israel’s aircraft, tanks step up strikes as it plans to reduce troops

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

SC takes up lifetime disqualification case

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Oil prices jump on disruption fears after latest Red Sea attack

Maersk continues to schedule Suez journeys despite Houthi attack

Bitcoin climbs above $45,000 for first time since April 2022

Provincial projects: inclusion in PSDP banned

Read more stories