‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 11:13am

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) reserved on Tuesday its verdict on an appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenging the court’s ruling on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) electoral ‘bat’ symbol and intra-party elections, Aaj News reported.

On December 26, a PHC single-bench suspended the ECP decision of revocation of the bat symbol for PTI and its intra-pary elections. The ECP later filed a review petition at the PHC against the ruling.

In its review plea, the ECP requested the court to review the PTI’s intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

Background

PTI’s intra-party elections, in which Barrister Gohar Khan was elected as chairman of the party after being nominated by PTI founder and former chairman Imran Khan, were held on December 2 on directives issued by the electoral body.

However, the polls had drawn sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process.

He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.

On December 22, the electoral body nullified the former ruling party’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 - it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023, and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.

The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol for which they have applied for.“

PT’s Gohar Ali Khan declared that the party would approach the PHC or Supreme Court against the ECP decision to deprive the party of its traditional electoral symbol of bat.

Without naming the ECP, Gohar said then that all its efforts were aimed at depriving his party of the reserved seats.

