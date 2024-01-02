Indonesia Dec inflation at 2.61%, below estimate

BAFL 49.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
BIPL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.65%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
DFML 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.77%)
FABL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.74%)
FCCL 20.33 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.06%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
GGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
HBL 117.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
OGDC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.59%)
PAEL 23.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
PIOC 122.32 Increased By ▲ 5.03 (4.29%)
PPL 126.80 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.54%)
PRL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.1%)
SSGC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.38%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
TPLP 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.95%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.24%)
UNITY 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,662 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.03%)
BR30 24,098 Increased By 142 (0.59%)
KSE100 64,633 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.04%)
KSE30 21,643 Increased By 26.5 (0.12%)
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate was at 2.61% in December, official data showed on Tuesday, below a median forecast of 2.72% in a Reuters survey of economists.

The inflation rate was within Bank Indonesia’s (BI) target range for 2023 of 2% to 4%.

The central bank targets inflation within a new range of 1.5% to 3.5% for 2024.

Indonesia buys rice in tender for 534,000 metric tons

BI raised interest rates by a total of 250 basis points between August 2022 and October 2023 to keep inflation in check and maintain stability in the rupiah currency.

The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation data later on Tuesday.

Indonesia's annual inflation

