Jan 02, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-02

Business community felicitates new FPCCI office-bearers

Amjad Ali Shah Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the next term 2024-25.

SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi congratulated UBG former chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, UBG senior leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, UBG chairman S.M Tanveer, UBG president Zubair Tufail along with the newly-elected president FPCCI Atif Akam Sheikh, senior vice president Saqib Fayyaz Magoo, and the newly elected vice presidents, UBG KP chairman Ghazanfar Bilour, secretary general UBG Haji Muhammad Afzal, members of general body FPCCI and executive members of FPCCI Zahidullah Shinwari over the overwhelming win in FPCCI elections, according to a statement here. Being a real business community representative forum, UBG is fully capable of resolving the community issues, the statement said.

Fuad Ishaq, SCCI president in the statement said the overwhelming victory of UBG and BMP in FPCCI elections was fruits and reflection of joint unity and collective struggle.

He said newly elected president FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh would take steps for resolution for the business community and will play a role in stabilizing the economy by providing employment opportunities in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) congratulated its Capital Area Chairman and UBG candidate Atif Ikram to get elected as President FPCCI, also Saqiub Fayyaz Magoo for Senior Vice President with a landslide victory in FPCCI Elections for 2024-25.

According to a separate statement on Monday, PBF President Khawaja Mahboob ur Rehman, Central VP’s Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, Jahanara Wattoo, the PBF Provincial Chairmen Muhammad Naseer Malik, Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai, Shabnum Zafar and Ashafque Paracha including PBF Presidents of Multan, Lahore, Nawabshah and Dadu; namely Saleha Hassan, Momin Ali Malik, Raheel Ashfaque and Zubair Bharat congratulated Atif Ikram Sheikh and his panel candidates on a overwhelming majority in the federation elections. “The PBF stated our team efforts with UBG led by SM Tanveer were yielding positive results for this unprecedented result”.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have announced official results at AGM and declared Atif Ikram Sheikh, the new President of FPCCI for the two years terms (2024-25).

Atif got 240 votes from United Business Group (UBG) and Sheikh Muhammad Ali from Businessmen Panel (BMP) secured 154 votes, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Similarly Saqib Fayyaz Magoon from Businessmen Panel Progressive Group (BMPP) secured 231 votes on the seat of SVP FPCCI and BMP Candidate Haji Ghani Usman secured only 155 votes. In Association Class the BMP group led by Mian Anjum Nisar completely knocked out in all four seats.

The UBG candidates Zaki Aijaz secured 150, Aman Paracha 144, Asif Sakhi 133 and Asif Inam got 123 while BMP candidates Rafique Suleman secured 118, Muhammad Imran Tessori 105, Touqeer Malik got 98 and Muffassar Atta Malik secured only 90 votes.

On the seat of Vice President (Punjab) UBG made a landslide victory. The UBG Zain Iftikhar secured 28 votes from Khanewal Chamber and BMP candidate from Sahiwal CCI got 5 votes. Similarly Federal Area and Small Chambers VP’s results were withheld. However Sindh chambers were led by UBG and Balochistan and KPK Vice Presidents Nasir Khan and Aun Ali Syed won from BMP.

