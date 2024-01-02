BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
Jan 02, 2024
Pakistan

Sharifan Bibi case: Five accused killed in DIK

APP Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five people of a family who were accused in Sharifan Bibi case were gunned down here in Garrah-Matta area of Tehsil Paroa on Monday.

According to police, five people including Sajjawal, his son Inayat Ullah, Nemat Ullah, Kifayat Ullah and Aslam were on their way on motorcycles when unknown assailants opened fire at them. As a result, all the five people died on the spot while the unknown assailants fled from the scene.

The deceased were nominated in the FIR of Sharifan Bibi case, who was allegedly paraded naked in the streets of her village in 2018.

After receiving information about the incident, the local police immediately reached the site and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police started investigation into the matter.

Sharifan Bibi case DIK Tehsil Paroa

