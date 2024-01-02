BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-02

HRCP demands a level-playing field for political parties

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) raised an alarm on Monday over what it called singling out and systematic dismemberment of political parties, demanding level-playing field for them in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a presser here, the HRCP co-chairperson Munizae Jahangir, along with Farhatullah Babar and others said that “the HRCP does not condone violence in any form by anyone, but the state’s response has been disproportionate and unlawful the way people were arrested and how they were released is yet to be known as no due process was followed.”

Jahangir condemned the rejection of nomination papers of candidates belonging to mostly PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) saying, “It is surprising that the nomination papers of candidates belonging to banned outfits were accepted while people who had served as provincial chief ministers faced rejection.”

Jahangir said that the current situation was not the usual atmosphere present ahead of the general elections, adding that this would weaken democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhatullah Babar said that the Commission of Enforced Disappearance set up under legislation in 2010 has utterly failed as it has not identified, let alone prosecuted and punished, a single perpetrator of the crime as is required in the law under which it was set up.

However, a press release issued by the HRCP shortly after the presser said that the HRCP was “deeply concerned by the overall deterioration in human rights, which needs urgent attention as the new year unfolds”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI HRCP Human Rights Commission of Pakistan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Munizae Jahangir

Comments

1000 characters

HRCP demands a level-playing field for political parties

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2004

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Country braves blackouts as faults mar Guddu TPH generation

Dec 2023: SRB achieves Rs21.3bn tax collection

‘Ratification of HKC will boost economy’

Read more stories