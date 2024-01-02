HRCP demands a level-playing field for political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) raised an alarm on Monday over what it called singling out and systematic dismemberment of political parties, demanding level-playing field for them in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a presser here, the HRCP co-chairperson Munizae Jahangir, along with Farhatullah Babar and others said that “the HRCP does not condone violence in any form by anyone, but the state’s response has been disproportionate and unlawful the way people were arrested and how they were released is yet to be known as no due process was followed.”

Jahangir condemned the rejection of nomination papers of candidates belonging to mostly PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) saying, “It is surprising that the nomination papers of candidates belonging to banned outfits were accepted while people who had served as provincial chief ministers faced rejection.”

Jahangir said that the current situation was not the usual atmosphere present ahead of the general elections, adding that this would weaken democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhatullah Babar said that the Commission of Enforced Disappearance set up under legislation in 2010 has utterly failed as it has not identified, let alone prosecuted and punished, a single perpetrator of the crime as is required in the law under which it was set up.

However, a press release issued by the HRCP shortly after the presser said that the HRCP was “deeply concerned by the overall deterioration in human rights, which needs urgent attention as the new year unfolds”.

