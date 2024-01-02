Alleged abduction of Usman Dar’s brother: LHC summons IGP today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected a police report on the alleged abduction of brother of former PTI leader Usman Dar and summoned the IGP in person on Tuesday (today).

A law officer filed a report on behalf of the IGP denying the arrest or custody of Umar Dar.

The court rejected the report being not satisfactory and asked the law officer to ensure the appearance of the IGP along with a fresh report on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel alleged that the petitioner’s brother had gone to a private hotel for dinner the previous night. He alleged that more than 40 individuals in police uniform abducted the petitioner’s brother from the hotel.

The counsel said the hotel management was not providing them the footage of the alleged abduction.

He also claimed that the petitioner’s family was being targeted on political grounds as the mother of the abducted man was contesting elections against Khawaja Muhammad Asif of PML-N from Sialkot.

