BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
No big difference between interim setup, PPP rule: JI

Karachi: Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday drew parallels between the interim government and the PPPâ€™s 15-year rule ...
Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

Karachi: Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday drew parallels between the interim government and the PPP 15-year rule in the province, expressing apprehensions about the rising crime rate in the metropolis.

Reacting to the worrying crime statistics in 2023, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, JI Karachi Chief said that there is no big difference between the interim setup and the PPP rule when it is about the public protection.

He said that about 135 people were killed in the city by the outlaws whereas some 1150 received gunshot injuries while resisting the armed robbery attempts last year.

â€œSuch a horrible rise in the crime rate is the evidence to the incompetence and corruption of the previous and incumbent rules and the police," he added.

The interim rule and the new police chief had made huge claims to arrest the steeping crime rate but both miserably failed, he said.

â€œSome 14 percent rise in murders during the armed robberies on a yearly basis is a matter of concern,â€ Hafiz Naeem said and added that the city and itâ€™s people have virtually been left unprotect at the mercy of outlaws.

He urged the citizens to cast their votes judiciously in the February 8 polls to help elect a public and country-friendly government.

