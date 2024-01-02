No big difference between interim setup, PPP rule: JI

Karachi: Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday drew parallels between the interim government and the PPP 15-year rule in the province, expressing apprehensions about the rising crime rate in the metropolis.

Reacting to the worrying crime statistics in 2023, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, JI Karachi Chief said that there is no big difference between the interim setup and the PPP rule when it is about the public protection.

He said that about 135 people were killed in the city by the outlaws whereas some 1150 received gunshot injuries while resisting the armed robbery attempts last year.

â€œSuch a horrible rise in the crime rate is the evidence to the incompetence and corruption of the previous and incumbent rules and the police," he added.

The interim rule and the new police chief had made huge claims to arrest the steeping crime rate but both miserably failed, he said.

â€œSome 14 percent rise in murders during the armed robberies on a yearly basis is a matter of concern,â€ Hafiz Naeem said and added that the city and itâ€™s people have virtually been left unprotect at the mercy of outlaws.

He urged the citizens to cast their votes judiciously in the February 8 polls to help elect a public and country-friendly government.

