BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Surplus Distribution to Policyholders – A hallmark of Islamic Insurance initiated by Salaam Takaful in Pakistan

Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

TEXT: Takaful and conventional insurance at first glance may look similar, in that they both share the objective of protection against financial loss, but a closer look will reveal stark differences between the two.

Surplus sharing among the participants is something that creates quite an evident distinguishment between conventional insurance and takaful. This is the utmost unique benefit of Takaful which not only protects policyholders against unforeseen circumstances, but also qualifies them for a share in the achieved surplus based on the performance of Participants’ Takaful Fund.

Backed by its unprecedented growth and emergence as the leader in Pakistan’s Takaful industry, Salaam Takaful Limited has created history by being the first and still the only general takaful operator in Pakistan to not only initiate this process of surplus sharing with its policyholders, but also announcing distribution for the third year consecutively.

Surplus distribution doesn’t only involve the participants by enabling them to receive something back in monetary terms, but also upholds the belief in shariah-compliant solutions and resonates the fact that Takaful indeed is a better option when it comes to loss protection solutions.

