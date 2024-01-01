BAFL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.86%)
Russia declares tsunami warnings in far eastern regions

Reuters Published January 1, 2024

Parts of Sakhalin island’s western coast and the mainland cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka, which are situated close to Japan on Russia’s Pacific seaboard, are under threat of tsunami, state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing officials.

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.

Massive earthquake jolts Japan, triggering tsunami warnings

TASS quoted Russia’s emergencies ministries as denying earlier reports that an evacuation of the population of at-risk areas on Sakhalin was underway.

