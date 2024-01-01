BAFL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.76%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (7.27%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.17%)
DGKC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (5.17%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.47%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.06%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5%)
HBL 115.56 Increased By ▲ 5.56 (5.05%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (3.72%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.13%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.68%)
MLCF 40.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.41%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.51%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
PIOC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.59%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.41%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,662 Increased By 265.1 (4.14%)
BR30 23,947 Increased By 1176.4 (5.17%)
KSE100 64,674 Increased By 2223.3 (3.56%)
KSE30 21,618 Increased By 841.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Massive earthquake jolts Japan, triggering tsunami warnings

Reuters Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 01:43pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks.

A tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

Top government spokesperson Hayashi Yoshimasa said in an emergency press conference that authorities were still checking the extent of the damage and warned residents to prepare for possible further quakes.

Footage aired by NHK appeared to show buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, and tremors shook buildings in the capital Tokyo on the opposite coast.

More than 36,000 households lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.

7.2 earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said no irregularities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Power’s Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.

Hokuriku’s Shika plant in Ishikawa, which was located the closest to the quake’s epicentre, had already halted its two reactors before the quake for regular inspection and saw no impact from the quake, the agency said.

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, killing nearly 20,000 people, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

Japan earthquake Fukushima tsunami warning Japan Meteorological Agency Niigata Ishikawa Magnitude 7.4 Hokuriku Electric Power Toyama Kansai Electric Power

Comments

1000 characters

Massive earthquake jolts Japan, triggering tsunami warnings

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index up nearly 2,200 points

IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

Israel pounds Gaza, Hamas fires rockets as Netanyahu indicates long war

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Oman sets 2024 budget on average oil price of $60/bbl

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Jul-Dec tax collection: FBR surpasses target

Read more stories